Bulk carrier runs aground following collision on Mississippi River

The US Coast Guard has reported that two cargo vessels collided and one subsequently ran aground on the Mississippi River on Monday, March 23.

The vessels have been identified as the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier African Buzzard (pictured) and the Singapore-registered general cargo ship Pac Dubhe.

The coast guard said African Buzzard is currently aground. The two vessels are entangled, with African Buzzard's anchor lodged near Pac Dubhe's bow.