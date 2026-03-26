Bulk carrier runs aground following collision on Mississippi River

The US Coast Guard has reported that two cargo vessels collided and one subsequently ran aground on the Mississippi River on Monday, March 23.
The vessels have been identified as the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier African Buzzard (pictured) and the Singapore-registered general cargo ship Pac Dubhe.
The coast guard said African Buzzard is currently aground. The two vessels are entangled, with African Buzzard's anchor lodged near Pac Dubhe's bow.
Both vessel operators are conducting comprehensive assessments to develop salvage plans for submission to the coast guard and have tugs alongside.
The coast guard has assured that there are no reported injuries to crewmembers on either vessel and there are no observable environmental impact or pollution. The Mississippi River remains open to vessel traffic.
The coast guard has implemented a speed restriction for vessels transiting the area near mile marker 124.5.
The coast guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting a joint investigation to identify the the cause of the incident.