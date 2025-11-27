Brazilian prosecutors sue agencies over livestock carrier Haidar shipwreck, environmental risk

Brazilian federal prosecutors in Para state have filed a lawsuit to demand the removal of the hull and oily residues from the ship Haidar, which sank 10 years ago near Vila do Conde port, Brazil's biggest for live cattle shipments.

In a statement on Wednesday, Para federal prosecutors recalled the Haidar wreck caused the death of 5,000 cattle and a spill of 700,000 litres of oily residues.

A subsequent spill from the Haidar was reported in 2018, prosecutors said, showing that remaining residues inside the hull represent "a constant threat".