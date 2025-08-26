Boat capsizing kills three in Borno, Nigeria
Authorities in Nigeria report that three people were killed while four others are unaccounted for after an overloaded passenger boat capsized in a river in Borno state on Monday, August 25.
The incident occurred as the boat was transporting farmers in Borno's Shani local government area in the early morning (local time) of Monday.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 17 of the 27 people who were believed to be on board the boat were safely rescued while three other occupants were already deceased when their remains were pulled out of the river hours later.
Local officials are continuing to search through the surrounding waters for any sign of the four passengers who are still missing.
Authorities told local media that the boat capsized as a result of overloading but did not provide details on the vessel's maximum allowable capacity.
Nigeria has become known for its poor passenger vessel safety record, as shown by data collected by ferry safety advocate and Baird Maritime Co-Founder Dr Neil Baird over the last few years.
Monday's capsizing is the third fatal passenger vessel incident to occur in Nigerian waters in less than a month.
On July 26, a wooden boat carrying more than 100 passengers capsized in Niger state. At least 25 people are confirmed dead.
Earlier this month, a boat capsized in a river in Sokoto state. Of the boat's 25 passengers who were initially reported missing, only the bodies of three of them have so far been recovered.