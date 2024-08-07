Blast kills two on supply vessel off Sarawak, Malaysia
Two people were killed while a third suffered serious injuries as a result of an explosion on a platform supply vessel (PSV) in the waters off Sarawak state in Malaysia on Friday, August 2.
The incident occurred at around 22:40 local time on Friday while the PSV Icon Amara was in the waters off Samalaju. The blast had originated in the engine room, and the force of the impact reportedly blew the engine room's main door off its hinges.
The vessel's crew and some responding firefighters later found three unconscious individuals lying near the area of the blast. Two were eventually pronounced dead while the third was transported to hospital to be treated for injuries to his face and hands.
The deceased victims have been identified as the 36-year-old assistant engineer and a 25-year-old oiler. Local police clarified that the incident was accidental in nature as no evidence of criminal involvement had been found.
Authorities have meanwhile advised the public to refrain from speculating on the probable cause of the mishap while the investigation is still ongoing.