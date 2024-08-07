Blast kills two on supply vessel off Sarawak, Malaysia

The incident occurred at around 22:40 local time on Friday while the PSV Icon Amara was in the waters off Samalaju. The blast had originated in the engine room, and the force of the impact reportedly blew the engine room's main door off its hinges.

The vessel's crew and some responding firefighters later found three unconscious individuals lying near the area of the blast. Two were eventually pronounced dead while the third was transported to hospital to be treated for injuries to his face and hands.