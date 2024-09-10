Blast kills two at ship recycling yard in Chattogram, Bangladesh

Local police officials said the incident occurred at around 11:30 local time on Saturday at the SN Corporation shipbreaking yard in Chattogram's Sitakunda municipality.

Officials believe that a team of 12 yard workers were cutting through one of the onboard compartments of a dismantled oil tanker. However, there have been conflicting media reports as to the site of the explosion, with some reports saying it occurred in the engine room while others claim it instead occurred in the pump room.