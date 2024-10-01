Blast kills three on tanker unloading oil in Chattogram, Bangladesh
Three people were killed as a result of an explosion and a subsequent fire on a tanker in the port city of Chattogram in Bangladesh on Monday, September 30.
The incident on the 14,500DWT shuttle tanker Banglar Jyoti occurred at around 11:00 local time on Monday when the blast ripped through the forepeak stores area near the ship's bow.
Local authorities were finally able to bring the blaze under control within three hours, allowing search and rescue (SAR) personnel to board the tanker. The ship has since been brought to the adjacent anchorage.
Local news outlets confirmed that three of the tanker's crew were found dead. All three victims were reportedly near the forepeak stores area at the time of the blast.
An investigation has been launched to identify the events leading up to the explosion, which occurred as the tanker was unloading oil at the port. An undetermined volume of oil is still in the ship's cargo tanks, though officials have assured that these were not affected by the fire.