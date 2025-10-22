Blast injures two on dredger in South Korea's Gunsan Port

Two people suffered injuries as a result of an explosion on a dredger at the Port of Gunsan on South Korea's Yellow Sea coast in the late morning (local time) of Tuesday, October 21.
At the time of the incident, the two men were conducting welding works as part of scheduled maintenance on the unidentified dredger while the latter was anchored near the port's pier six.
Personnel from the South Korean National Fire Agency arrived at the scene shortly afterwards to render assistance.
The two victims suffered severe full-body injuries from the blast and had to be evacuated by helicopter. Both are still in hospital undergoing treatment for burns, according to local media.
The Korea Coast Guard, which has begun an investigation into the incident, assured that there was no visible pollution and no additional damage caused by the explosion.
Eyewitnesses said that the incident occurred when a gas cylinder near the two victims suddenly exploded as they were engaged in welding works.