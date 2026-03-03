Blast injures six on vessel under inspection in Hong Kong dockyard

The Hong Kong Marine Department (HKMD) has confirmed that six people were injured as a result of an explosion on one of its vessels at a local dockyard on Monday, March 2.

The incident occurred while the HKMD vessel was undergoing its annual inspection at a government-owned dockyard on Stonecutters Island in the late morning (local time) of Monday.

The HKMD said the blast caused white smoke to billow from the bow in addition to injuring three government personnel and three contractors. All six individuals were later rushed to hospital.