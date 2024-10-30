Authorities respond to oil spill during ship bunkering off Changi, Singapore
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has confirmed that an oil spill incident occurred off Changi during a bunkering operation between a foreign-flagged bulk carrier and a licensed bunker tanker on Monday, October 28.
The incident was reported to occur at about 17:40 local time on Monday, and the bunkering operations between the tanker and Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Ines Corrado ceased immediately.
MPA craft arrived at about 17:50 and sprayed dispersants. Relevant government agencies have been alerted to keep a lookout for any oil sighting along the shores.
The MPA said that oil which overflowed during a bunkering operation from the receiving Bahamas-flagged Bulk Carrier, INES CORRADO, had stopped. An estimated 5 tonnes of oil was reported to have overflowed. MPA patrol craft had sprayed dispersants.
The MPA said that as at 08:00 on Tuesday, October 29, there was no oil sighted at sea in the vicinity of the incident and ashore. However, as a precautionary measure, appropriate equipment has been deployed off Changi to recover oil on water, if sighted. The Malaysian authorities have also been alerted to keep a lookout for oil sightings.
All the seaward oil response assets deployed by the MPA in the wake of the oil spill will stand down on Wednesday, October 30. The containment and absorbent booms that were installed by government agencies at various locations as a precautionary measure will be removed progressively.
An investigation has already been launched to determine the events that led to Monday's oil spill.