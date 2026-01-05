Australian authorities detain cruise ship following grounding in Papua New Guinea

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has detained the Australian-flagged cruise ship Coral Adventurer, which is currently aground off the coast of Papua New Guinea (PNG).

AMSA has detained the vessel in accordance with the Navigation Act 2012, based on reasonable suspicion that it is not seaworthy due to potential damage sustained during the grounding, and that it is sub‑standard as a result of failures in the implementation of its safety management system under the International Safety Management Code.