At least 32 dead, dozens missing after boats capsize in DR Congo

At least 32 people were killed and dozens remain missing in Democratic Republic of Congo's Equateur Province after two boats carrying more than 100 passengers capsized in Lake Tumba, local authorities told Reuters on Thursday.

The boats departed Bikoro port on the eastern shores of the lake on Wednesday afternoon despite, "clear overloading and unstable weather conditions," according to a statement from a provincial civil society group, the Provincial Coordination of the Panel of Civil Society Experts of Equateur.