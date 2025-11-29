At least 19 people die in Congo boat accident

"The cause of the incident was a violent wind on the lake that disabled one of the boat's two engines, causing it to capsize," he told Reuters.

Another government official, Freddy Bonzeke Iliki, estimated that the boat had been carrying at least 200 passengers and said the search for bodies continued.

"It is following incidents like these that we discover that the regulations concerning tonnage and passenger capacity were not being respected," said Iliki, a national representative for the Mushie territory in Mai-Ndombe province.