Assumptions led to tanker and trawler collision in Firth of Clyde, UK's MAIB says

The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch released its findings into the April 25, 2024, collision between the crude oil tanker Apache and the stern trawler Serinah. The accident occurred in the Firth of Clyde and resulted in the fishing vessel sinking after its hull was penetrated.

The Serinah departed its home port of Troon at 08:20 for a two-day fishing trip with three crew on board. At about 13:00, the skipper decided to fish a seabed depression known as the North Hole, planning three clockwise laps of the area.

The Apache, a 159,000 DWT tanker which carried 129,000 tonnes of light crude oil, was approaching the Clydeport pilot boarding area at 14:31 at a speed of 9.2 knots (17 kilometres per hour). The vessel was bound for the Finnart Oil Terminal with the master, second officer, and a helmsman on the bridge.