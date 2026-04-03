Allision causes containers to fall overboard at Taiwan's Kaohsiung Port

A container vessel accidentally struck another ship, causing a number of containers from the latter to fall into the water, at the Port of Kaohsiung in Taiwan on Wednesday, April 1.
The accident occurred when the UK-flagged ship Zeal Lumos was manoeuvring in preparation for departing the port when her stern struck the hull of the berthed Panama-registered vessel Haian Opus shortly after 12:00 local time on Wednesday.
Four containers on Haian Opus fell into the sea due to the force of the impact, prompting the Kaohsiung Port Authority (KPA) to begin implementing stricter traffic control measures to ensure the safety of other vessels entering and exiting the harbour.
The KPA also deployed a workboat to tow the containers to a nearby vacant berth.
Port officials said there were no reported injuries or oil spills resulting from the mishap.
Initial reports stated that the port's navigation control centre had issued warnings to Zeal Lumos' crew in the seconds just before the ship's stern was about to hit Haian Opus' hull, but the crew were unable to execute a proper course correction in time.