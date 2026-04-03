Allision causes containers to fall overboard at Taiwan's Kaohsiung Port

A container vessel accidentally struck another ship, causing a number of containers from the latter to fall into the water, at the Port of Kaohsiung in Taiwan on Wednesday, April 1.

The accident occurred when the UK-flagged ship Zeal Lumos was manoeuvring in preparation for departing the port when her stern struck the hull of the berthed Panama-registered vessel Haian Opus shortly after 12:00 local time on Wednesday.

Four containers on Haian Opus fell into the sea due to the force of the impact, prompting the Kaohsiung Port Authority (KPA) to begin implementing stricter traffic control measures to ensure the safety of other vessels entering and exiting the harbour.