Ageing Canadian ferry withdrawn from service after crashing into terminal

Canadian media outlets Global News and CBC report that Canadian officials have taken a local passenger ferry out of service after it crashed into a jetty during an attempt to berth at a terminal in downtown Toronto late last week.
An initial investigation conducted by Toronto city officials revealed that "a mechanical issue" of unknown scope caused the 1935-built vessel William Inglis to accidentally drift towards one of the jetties at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in the early evening (local time) of Thursday, September 5.
No injuries have been reported, while the extent of the damage sustained by the jetty has not been disclosed.
A report stated that the crew had executed an emergency stop. However, this did not prevent the vessel from striking the jetty.
A spokesperson for the city government assured that ferry trips to and from the Toronto Islands will not be disrupted even as William Inglis is removed from service.