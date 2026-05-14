Accident kills worker at shipyard in Jacksonville, Florida

One person died of injuries suffered as a result of a work-related accident at a shipyard in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, May 9.
A spokesperson for BAE Systems Maritime Solutions Jacksonville said that one of its employees was involved in a fatal accident while conducting maintenance on a self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT).
The spokesperson said that the company will continue to investigate the cause of the accident.
SPMTs are large, multi-axle equipment used for moving ships from the water onto land for construction or maintenance at onshore facilities.
There are physical hazards such as noise exposure, extreme temperatures, vibration, awkward body positions, and the risk of musculoskeletal injuries present during maintenance of SPMTs and other heavy equipment at shipyards.
According to the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, due to exposure to these and other physical hazards, fatality and injury rates for shipyard workers in the United States are higher than the national average.