49 rescued from disabled whale watching vessel near Newport, Oregon

The US Coast Guard rescued a whale watching vessel with 49 passengers aboard after it became disabled in the coastal bar near Newport, Oregon, on Wednesday, September 17.
The captain of the 62-foot (19-metre) Discovery sent out a mayday call to the coast guard after the vessel began producing excessive smoke and lost propulsion while in between the Yaquina Bay jetties at approximately 12:45 local time on Wednesday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River immediately dispatched two boat crews from Station Yaquina Bay aboard 47-foot (14-metre) motor life boats. They arrived on scene within eight minutes of the initial distress call.
Once on scene, the rescue crews placed Discovery into a side tow. They transited eastbound and returned to the pier where they were met by the Newport Fire Department and Pacific West Ambulance.
The whale watching vessel was moored at 13:30. All passengers and crew disembarked to allow firefighters to assess the vessel.
There were no medical concerns and there was no fire aboard the vessel. By 14:00, all responding crews stood down.
Advertisement
Advertisement