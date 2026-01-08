39 now confirmed dead in Gambia illegal migrant boat sinking, officials say

The death toll after a boat carrying Europe-bound illegal immigrants capsized off Gambia's coast on New Year's Eve has risen to 39, two government officials told Reuters, as survivors described the vessel as "overcrowded and dilapidated".

Gambia's defence ministry last week put the death toll at seven and said more than 200 people could have been on board.

A total of 112 people had been rescued as of Wednesday, said Sima Lowe, public relations officer for Gambia's Immigration Department, and a senior defence ministry official who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to press.