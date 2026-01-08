39 now confirmed dead in Gambia illegal migrant boat sinking, officials say

The death toll after a boat carrying Europe-bound illegal immigrants capsized off Gambia's coast on New Year's Eve has risen to 39, two government officials told Reuters, as survivors described the vessel as "overcrowded and dilapidated".
Gambia's defence ministry last week put the death toll at seven and said more than 200 people could have been on board.
A total of 112 people had been rescued as of Wednesday, said Sima Lowe, public relations officer for Gambia's Immigration Department, and a senior defence ministry official who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to press.
The migration route used by West Africans trying to reach Spain via the Canary Islands is one of the world's deadliest.
Survivors interviewed by Reuters after being released from hospital in Gambia this week said the boat had been heading for Europe.
Of the 39 dead, 24 were recovered in Gambian territory, while 15 were recovered in Senegalese territory, the defence official said.
Passengers on board included citizens of Gambia, Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone, the official said.
"My friends in Europe inspired me to take the 'back way'," said Kajali Camara, a survivor, referring to irregular immigration routes via small boats.
Gambia's government said it intercepted more than 2,700 would-be illegals in 2025.
During the first 11 months of 2025, illegal migration into the European Union along the West African route fell 60 per cent, according to the EU's border agency Frontex.
The drop is largely due to stronger prevention efforts by departure countries working with EU member states, Frontex has said.
(Reporting by Pap Saine; Editing by Portia Crowe; Editing by Robbie Corey-Boulet, Alexandra Hudson)