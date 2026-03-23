32 rescued from distressed fishing boat off Batangas, Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard and some Good Samaritans successfully rescued all 32 passengers and crew of a small boat after it became partially submerged off Batangas province south of Manila on Thursday, March 19.

The coast guard said the vessel identified as the outrigger boat Prince 2 suffered water ingress while underway off Batangas' Calatagan municipality in the early afternoon (local time) of Thursday.

Coast guard search and rescue personnel and the crews of two other vessels diverted to the area after a local resident reported seeing Prince 2 in distress.