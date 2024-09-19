3 dead after fishing vessel capsizes off Gunsan, South Korea

The Korea Coast Guard deployed boats and helicopters to an area 7.5 kilometres off the coast to render assistance shortly after receiving an alert about the incident at around 07:36 local time on Monday.

Coast guard personnel were able to pull all eight of the fishing vessel's crew out of the water. Tragically, however, the vessel's 71-year-old South Korean captain, the 53-year-old South Korean chief engineer, and an Indonesian sailor in his 40s were pronounced deceased shortly after they were brought to hospital.