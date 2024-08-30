3 dead, 7 missing after two boats capsize off Antique, Philippines
Three people are confirmed dead while seven others are unaccounted for after two passenger boats capsized within minutes of each other off Antique province in the Philippines' Western Visayas region on Monday, August 26.
The incident occurred at around 07:00 local time on Monday three hours after the two banca-type outrigger boats departed Boracay island in nearby Aklan province with a final destination of Caluya municipality in Antique.
The Philippine Coast Guard said the vessels encountered rough weather conditions, which then caused them to capsize.
In total, the two boats had 18 embarked passengers in addition to their respective captains. Of this number, only 10 people have so far been rescued while three deceased individuals were pulled out of the water by responding coast guard and police personnel.
The coast guard said that two survivors had gone adrift and later ended up off Romblon province. They then swam to shore to seek help from the local authorities.
The coast guard and partner agencies are continuing to search through the surrounding waters for any trace of the seven missing passengers. Crews of passing vessels and local fishers have also been advised to report possible sightings of those individuals.