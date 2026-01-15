21 rescued from burning fishing boat off Gqeberha, South Africa

A number of Good Samaritan boat crews successfully rescued all 21 sailors from a fishing vessel that had caught fire off the coast of Gqeberha in South Africa's Eastern Cape province earlier this week.

At 17:52 on Monday, January 12, duty crew at the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station in Gqeberha were activated following a public member eyewitness reporting to the NSRI's Emergency Operations Centre of a fishing vessel ablaze approximately one nautical mile offshore of Noordhoek, Gqeberha.

NSRI crew were alerted to respond to the NSRI Gqeberha station six rescue base while NSRI shore crew were directed to respond directly to Noordhoek.