20 killed in river boat mishap in Nigeria's Kogi state

An eyewitness said only five of the boat's occupants are confirmed to have been rescued while 20 deceased victims have so far been recovered from the river. An unknown number of people reportedly remain trapped beneath the overturned vessel.

The incident is the latest fatal boat capsizing to occur in Kogi within the last 12 months.

On November 29 last year, a boat carrying more than 200 people capsized in the Niger River, leaving at least 54 people dead.