19 rescued after ferry runs aground in southern Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard successfully rescued all 19 crewmembers of a locally-registered ferry after it ran aground off the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga on Friday, July 12. The Ro-Pax ferry Ciara Joie 1 was at anchor some 0.5 nautical miles off the coast when strong waves pushed it closer to shore until it came to rest on a shallow area near the village of Rio Hondo.

Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao despatched personnel from multiple subordinate units to assist in the rescue effort shortly after the crew sent out a distress call. The 19 survivors have since been safely evacuated while the ferry is being monitored for any sign of pollution.