19 feared dead after river boat capsizes in northern Ethiopia

State-owned media confirmed that the wooden-hulled vessel was transporting a group that was traveling to a funeral via the Tekeze River in Amhara, a war-torn region over 300 kilometres north of the capital Addis Ababa, when the incident occurred at around 12:00 local time on Saturday.

Rescuers later pulled seven survivors and the bodies of two deceased individuals, both confirmed as passengers on the ill-fated boat, from the surrounding waters. The survivors, including a small child who suffered serious injuries, have since been brought to hospital for treatment.