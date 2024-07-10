18 rescued after cargo ship lists heavily off Cape Town, South Africa

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) reports that a commercial cargo ship developed a heavy list in the Atlantic Ocean, resulting in its being abandoned by its crew, on Monday, July 8. The Panama-registered general cargo vessel Ultra Galaxy was underway off Cape Town with a final destination of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania when it began tilting to starboard at around 03:00 local time on Monday.

The crew then sent out a distress call before they abandoned ship. A number of Good Samaritan fishing vessels and cargo ships quickly diverted to the area in response.