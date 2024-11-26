16 missing after dive tour boat capsizes in Red Sea off Egypt

Local officials said that the crew of the dive tour boat Sea Story sent out a distress call at around 05:30 local time on Monday, prompting the Egyptian military to deploy vessels and aircraft to conduct search and rescue (SAR) operations off the town of Marsa Alam.

An official confirmed that 28 of the boat's occupants were safely rescued with mostly minor injuries that do not require hospitalisation. However, a number of passengers had reportedly become trapped inside their cabins and were unable to escape as the vessel sank.