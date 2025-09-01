16 killed in northwestern Nigeria boat tragedy
Officials in Nigeria report that 16 people were killed while two others are unaccounted for after a boat overturned in a river in the northwestern state of Zamfara on Friday, August 29.
The people who were on the boat are residents of Zamfara's Gummi Local Government Area who were attempting to flee after they heard reports that a group of armed bandits was approaching their village.
The boat reportedly overturned when two women suddenly jumped on board while it was already underway with around 50 people embarked.
The bodies of 16 deceased victims were recovered from the surrounding waters throughout Friday and well into the following day. The dead also included three infants and four older children.
Another two individuals are still missing while an undisclosed number of survivors are being treated in hospital.
Officials said the boat, which is the only one serving the area, was overloaded, having been permitted to carry no more than 16 people.
Representatives of the National Emergency Management Agency and the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency will visit the area later this week to gather information and determine the exact number of people who were on board the ill-fated boat.