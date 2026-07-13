15 dead after boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes off southern Vietnam

Fifteen people were killed after a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists, three crewmembers and a guide capsized off An Giang province in southern Vietnam on Saturday, July 11.

Vietnamese media said the incident occurred when the boat identified by the name AG 26751 capsized after encountering rough waters during a scheduled excursion just off Phuo Quoc Island.

The Indian Embassy in Hanoi has confirmed that 15 Indian passengers had indeed perished as a result of the tragedy while the remaining 17 passengers were brought to hospital. A list containing the names of the boat's 32 passengers including the 15 deceased victims has been posted on the Indian Embassy's official social media channels.