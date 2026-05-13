14 missing after illegal migrant boat sinks off Malaysia's west coast

Authorities in Malaysia have confirmed that 14 people are missing after a boat carrying illegal migrants sank off the country's west coast on Monday, May 11.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said it received an alert from a local fisherman who claimed to have found people floating in the water off Pangkor Island in Perak State.

The MMEA then deployed boats, a helicopter, and a fixed-wing aircraft to the area to conduct search and rescue (SAR) operations.