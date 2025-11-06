13 deaths worldwide involving EU ships reported in 2024

The European Commission (EC) said that in 2024, there were 13 fatalities in maritime accidents worldwide involving EU-registered ships, with all these fatalities only occurring in the territorial seas of EU countries.
There were also nine fatalities in accidents within the EU territorial seas involving ships registered outside the EU.
Between 2020 and 2024, on average, 19 people died worldwide each year in maritime accidents involving EU-registered ships.
The EC said this information came from data on maritime safety published recently. The article presents a handful of findings from the more detailed statistics explained article on maritime accident fatalities in the EU.
Among the 13 fatalities worldwide in accidents involving EU-registered ships in 2024, seven happened in the Atlantic Ocean, five occurred in the Mediterranean Sea, and one was reported in the North Sea.
When looking at the type of ship, nine reported deaths involved fishing vessels, two involved cargo ships, and another two involved passenger ships.
All 13 fatalities in 2024 were crewmembers.