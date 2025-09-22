12 injured after cargo ship strikes ferry in Bosphorus Strait

CNN Turk initially reported that eight people were injured with two of them requiring hospitalisation. However, the Istanbul Governor's Office later disclosed that the total number of injured individuals was 12 and that no one among the occupants had fallen overboard.

Some of the injured were loaded onto ambulances and rushed to various hospitals shortly after the ferry arrived at Pasalimani.

The cargo ship has dropped anchor in an undisclosed secure area to allow Turkish Coast Guard Command officials to conduct a damage assessment as part of an investigation into the mishap.