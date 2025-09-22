12 injured after cargo ship strikes ferry in Bosphorus Strait

Twelve people suffered injuries after a cargo ship struck a passenger ferry in the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey's Istanbul province on Friday, September 19.
The incident involving the Panamanian-flagged general cargo ship Artvin and the locally-registered ferry Kamil Sayin occurred at around 20:30 local time on Friday while the latter vessel was berthed near the town of Salacak in Uskudar district.
CNN Turk initially reported that eight people were injured with two of them requiring hospitalisation. However, the Istanbul Governor's Office later disclosed that the total number of injured individuals was 12 and that no one among the occupants had fallen overboard.
Some of the injured were loaded onto ambulances and rushed to various hospitals shortly after the ferry arrived at Pasalimani.
The cargo ship has dropped anchor in an undisclosed secure area to allow Turkish Coast Guard Command officials to conduct a damage assessment as part of an investigation into the mishap.