11 missing after hippopotamus causes boat to capsize in Ivory Coast

A study conducted by local university researchers in 2022 revealed that hippopotamuses had often figured in interactions resulting in death or injury among people.

Boat capsizings caused by hippopotamus interactions have also been recorded in other African countries such as Zimbabwe and Malawi.

One such incident in the latter country occurred in 2023, when a boat carrying 37 people was tipped over by one of the animals. That incident left at least seven people dead while 17 other individuals have not yet been found.