11 hospitalised following smoke incident on US Navy ship undergoing maintenance

Eleven people suffered injuries and were rushed to various hospitals following a smoke-related incident on a US Navy ship undergoing maintenance at General Dynamics NASSCO's shipyard in San Diego, California, on Saturday, September 20.

The dock landing ship (LSD) USS Harpers Ferry was at NASSCO's facilities for scheduled repair and modernisation works when a fan located near the gym on the vessel's third deck suddenly malfunctioned, causing smoke to build up on board.