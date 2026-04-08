10 injured after fire breaks out on oil platform off India

Ten people suffered minor injuries after a fire ignited on board an oil platform some 160 kilometres off the western coast of India on Friday, April 3.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), the operator of the SHP Platform, said via social media that the incident occurred at around 17:45 local time on Friday.

The company has assured that emergency measures were activated and that response teams successfully brought the fire under control and extinguished it before it could spread to the other areas of the platform.