10 injured after fire breaks out on oil platform off India

Ten people suffered minor injuries after a fire ignited on board an oil platform some 160 kilometres off the western coast of India on Friday, April 3.
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), the operator of the SHP Platform, said via social media that the incident occurred at around 17:45 local time on Friday.
The company has assured that emergency measures were activated and that response teams successfully brought the fire under control and extinguished it before it could spread to the other areas of the platform.
The 10 injured workers all received medical care and are reported to be stable, ONGC confirmed.
An investigation is already underway to identify the cause of the incident.
The SHP Platform is located in the Mumbai High field, which is one of India's largest offshore oil field and accounts for nearly 25 per cent of India's domestic oil production.
ONGC said that operations on the facility have normalised as of Saturday, April 4.