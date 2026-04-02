19 confirmed dead in illegal migrant boat sinking off Italy

Italy's coast guard recovered the bodies of 19 illegal migrants and rescued 58 survivors from a boat that broke down while trying to cross to Europe from Libya, rescue officials and migrant rescue charities said on Wednesday.

Some of the victims - 18 men and one woman - appear to have died of hypothermia, a spokesperson for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the MSF humanitarian group said.

The survivors, including five children, were taken to the island of Lampedusa. A further three people who had been aboard the boat, were missing, a rescue official said, declining to be named.