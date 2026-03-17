IMO chief: Naval escorts cannot fully guarantee Hormuz safety

The head of the largely ineffective International Maritime Organisation has said that naval escorts through the Strait of Hormuz will not "100 per cent guarantee" the safety of ships attempting to transit the waterway, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Military assistance was "not a long-term or sustainable solution" to opening up the strait, Arsenio Dominguez told FT.

The critical Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flow, remains largely closed off, raising energy prices and fears of inflation.

The closure is also ‌forcing a rapid and costly supply chain rethink to maintain the flow of essential imports, with logistics companies racing to overcome the headaches of changing vessel destinations, moving goods overland, and keeping perishable items from spoiling.