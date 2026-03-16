Trump: some countries are not enthusiastic about helping unblock Hormuz strait

He also said some nations did say they would be willing to help but Trump did not utter the names of any countries.

Several US allies said on Monday they had no immediate plans to send ships to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

Germany, Spain and Italy were among allies that ruled out participating in any mission in the gulf, at least for now. Other countries were more circumspect, with Britain and Denmark saying they would consider ways they might help, but emphasising a need to de-escalate and avoid getting dragged into the war. France has said it will probably help.

Without specifying which country or countries he spoke to, Trump relayed a conversation he had had: "We have some countries where we have 45,000 soldiers...protecting them from harm's way and we have done a great job. And well, we want to know, do you have any mine sweepers? Well, would rather not get involved, sir," he said.