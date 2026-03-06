Hegseth: US not expanding military objectives in Iran

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday the United States was not expanding its military objectives in Iran, after President Donald Trump told Reuters the United States must be involved in choosing the next leader of Iran.

The Pentagon earlier this week said the military campaign, known as Operation Epic Fury, is focused on destroying Iran's offensive missiles, missile production and navy, while not allowing Tehran to have a nuclear weapon.

"There's no expansion in our objectives. We know exactly what we're trying to achieve," Hegseth said.