Trump: US should have a role in choosing Iran's next leader; encourages Kurdish opposition

US President Donald Trump told Reuters on Thursday that he wants the United States to play a role in choosing Iran's next leader and encouraged Kurdish opposition groups to go on the offensive.

Trump said in a telephone interview it was very early in the process of picking a new leader but that the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba - a hardliner who has been considered a favourite to succeed his father - was an unlikely choice, without elaborating.

"We want to be involved in the process of choosing the person who is going to lead Iran into the future," Trump said. "We don't have to go back every five years and do this again and again."