Trump set to decide on Iran ceasefire extension, tells ships trapped in Hormuz to start leaving

US President Donald Trump said he would decide on Friday over a potential deal with Iran to extend their ceasefire that would need to include opening the Strait of Hormuz and dismantling Tehran's capacity to make a nuclear weapon.

"I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination," he said, referring to the White House's nerve centre for monitoring global crises.

Sources had said a deal was in the offing to extend a truce in place since early April for another 60 days to allow oil and gas shipments to resume through the strategic waterway while negotiators tackle tricky issues such as Iran's nuclear programme.

"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions," Trump said, adding that nuclear material would be "unearthed" by the US.