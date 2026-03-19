FEATURE | US weighing troop deployment to secure Iranian coastline

President Donald Trump's administration is considering deploying thousands of US troops to reinforce its operation in the Middle East, as the US military prepares for possible next steps in its campaign against Iran, said a US official and three people familiar with the matter.

The deployments could help provide Trump with additional options as he weighs expanding US operations, with the Iran war well into its third week. Those options include securing safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a mission that would be accomplished primarily through air and naval forces, the sources said.

But securing the strait could also mean deploying US troops to Iran's shoreline, said four sources, including two US officials. Reuters granted the sources anonymity to speak about military planning.