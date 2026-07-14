Trump to pursue Persian Gulf trade deals instead of Hormuz cargo fees, says strait is open to all except Iran

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dropped the idea of charging a 20 per cent fee on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, and said he would instead take trade and investment deals with the Persian Gulf states.

The change of plan comes a day after Trump proposed charging a 20 per cent fee to guard the waterway.

"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20 per cent United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various gulf States will be making into the United States," he said in a post on social media.