FEATURE | The Scarborough Shoal dispute and China's nature reserve plans

What's the shoal's significance?

Named after a British ship grounded on the atoll nearly three centuries ago, the Scarborough Shoal is one of Asia's most contested maritime features and a flashpoint for diplomatic flare-ups over sovereignty and fishing rights.

Located 200 kilometres off the Philippines and inside its exclusive economic zone, the shoal is coveted for its bountiful fish stocks and a stunning turquoise lagoon that provides safe haven for vessels during storms. It is named Huangyan Island by Beijing, while Manila calls it the Panatag Shoal, or Bajo de Masinloc.

Its position is strategic for Beijing, sitting in the middle of the South China Sea and near shipping lanes carrying more than $3 trillion of annual commerce. Activities there are closely watched by the United States and other major powers.