Philippines protests China's plan for nature reserve in disputed shoal

The Philippines said on Thursday it "strongly protests" China's plan to establish a nature reserve at a South China Sea shoal, as Beijing moves to reinforce its territorial claims and maritime rights in the contested region.

China has approved the creation of a national nature reserve at the disputed Scarborough Shoal. The designation was an "important guarantee" to preserve the atoll's ecosystem, China's State Council said.

The Philippine foreign ministry said China's action "clearly infringes" on Manila's rights and interests.