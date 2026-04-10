FEATURE | Taiwan tracks more Chinese naval activity despite "peace dialogue"

Taiwanese officials are tracking what they view as a worrying rise in Chinese naval activity and military pressure against the island, even as Beijing presses a message of peace and cooperation in meetings with Taiwan's opposition leader.

China's tactics are all the more unnerving for the Taipei government given the opposition continues to stymie a defence spending rise that Washington has pushed for. The buildup also comes at a time with the US focused on the conflict in the Middle East and President Donald Trump readying for a May meeting with China's Xi Jinping.

"China is continuously and persistently expanding its military capabilities, and the military threat it poses to us is becoming increasingly severe," Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo told lawmakers on Thursday amid anger among the ruling party over the decision by members of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) to skip talks on stalled defence-spending.