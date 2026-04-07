Taiwan president stands firm on autonomy as opposition visits China for "peace" mission

Taiwan's opposition leader arrived in China on Tuesday for a "peace" mission and potential meeting with President Xi Jinping, as Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te reiterated he was open for talks but the island had the right to chart its own course.

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party, is travelling at a time of increased Chinese military pressure on Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory, and as the opposition-dominated parliament stalls a government plan for $40 billion in extra defence spending.

Speaking to reporters at her party's headquarters in Taipei before going to the airport, Cheng said she was going on a "historic journey for peace" but admitted some people felt uneasy about her trip.