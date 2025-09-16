Russia and Belarus rehearse launch of nuclear weapons in joint military drill

Russia and Belarus are rehearsing the launch of Russian tactical nuclear weapons as part of joint war games, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

State media quoted the Belarusian chief of staff as saying that the exercises also featured Russia's Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which it test-fired last year in the war with Ukraine.

Russia and Belarus are ending five days of war games codenamed "Zapad" (West) in a show of force they say is to test combat readiness but which has unnerved some surrounding countries.

Dressed in military attire, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with top military officials on Tuesday in Russia's Nizhny Novogorod region, where some of the drills took place.