FEATURE | Rubio, Wang discuss managing US-China ties at ASEAN summit on the backdrop of Iran and South China Sea tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed on Wednesday a visit to the US in September by Chinese President Xi Jinping during an Asian gathering where ministers voiced concern about the Iran war and South China Sea tensions.

Rubio said he and Wang discussed at length the need to lay the groundwork for a "very positive visit" by Xi, and it was their job to manage the big differences between the two countries and ensure they did not get out of control.

Wang, on his part, demanded that the US, "respect China's core interests...effectively manage differences and disagreements, and address China's legitimate concerns," according to an official Chinese summary, which called the meeting "pragmatic, positive, and constructive."

Wang and Rubio agreed to, "make sound preparations for the next stage of high-level exchanges," Wang's ministry said in a statement.