Australia challenges Asian nations to confront "aggressive conduct" in South China Sea

Australia's foreign minister said on Wednesday that Asian countries face a choice in how they respond to instances of aggressive conduct in the South China Sea that were of concern to Canberra.

A recent encounter in the South China Sea between China and the Philippines was a real concern, in addition to being destabilising and risky, Penny Wong said on the sidelines of a meeting led by the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN.

"We are concerned about some of the aggression we are seeing," Wong said. "We are concerned about some of the destabilising conduct we are seeing."

"The countries of the region have a choice to make about how we all respond to that."